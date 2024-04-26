Sign up
16 / 365
Down by the River
Won't be getting out today, chained to the desk, here's one I was playing with over coffee before the onslaught. Pelicans down at Wentworth weir taken earlier this year in February.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
2
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
637
photos
90
followers
132
following
4% complete
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
10
220
11
12
13
14
15
16
Tags
white
,
blue
,
river
,
pelicans
,
wentworth
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully edited and looking like an ink
April 26th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
@corinnec
Cheers, in the distant future I would like to try my hand at linocut's, trying to get a type of this is what I need to make the other happen sort of feel.
April 26th, 2024
