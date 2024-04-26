Previous
Down by the River by nannasgotitgoingon
16 / 365

Down by the River

Won't be getting out today, chained to the desk, here's one I was playing with over coffee before the onslaught. Pelicans down at Wentworth weir taken earlier this year in February.
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautifully edited and looking like an ink
April 26th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
@corinnec Cheers, in the distant future I would like to try my hand at linocut's, trying to get a type of this is what I need to make the other happen sort of feel.
April 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise