Women in the house

Picked these beauties up yesterday, jammed in tight on a pallet with others at the local small independent, waiting for the mother's day rush. My daughter is home, the pressure is off, and we can go back to doing what we do best, cups of tea and chit chat, such a relief. She will still need two weeks off at home, but rest and levity are in order. There is light again. I really like the bud that looks like a T-rex head ha ha.