Previous
222 / 365
Welcome to the dark side
Had to do the b&w, can't help myself.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
1
1
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
645
photos
89
followers
133
following
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
Latest from all albums
17
18
19
20
221
21
222
22
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
The Others
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
4th May 2024 12:05pm
Tags
dark
,
family
,
strong
,
side
,
orchids
,
women
Corinne C
ace
So nice!
May 4th, 2024
