I need to get out more...

Have been a bit disorganized lately as well as supremely annoyed with myself. Couple of weeks ago I was thinking about going to an Astro photo session that was held Saturday night just gone (yes when the auroras around the world went nuts) and I decided not to book thinking, I'm not that good, I'll join one of these when I think I am a bit more knowledgeable, so I don't look like a total noob. Well now, if I ever needed a sign to tell me to not put stuff off - missing that session was probably the biggest bird from the universe that I will ever get.