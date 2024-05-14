Previous
I need to get out more... by nannasgotitgoingon
33 / 365

I need to get out more...

Have been a bit disorganized lately as well as supremely annoyed with myself. Couple of weeks ago I was thinking about going to an Astro photo session that was held Saturday night just gone (yes when the auroras around the world went nuts) and I decided not to book thinking, I'm not that good, I'll join one of these when I think I am a bit more knowledgeable, so I don't look like a total noob. Well now, if I ever needed a sign to tell me to not put stuff off - missing that session was probably the biggest bird from the universe that I will ever get.
14th May 2024 14th May 24

