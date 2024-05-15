Previous
Sunset over Salt Pan by nannasgotitgoingon
34 / 365

Sunset over Salt Pan

Sunset from last week, didn't get out or near the camera today.
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
9% complete

Brian ace
Stunning on black
May 15th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Beautiful image and reflections in the damp sand.
May 15th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
May 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
Stunning fav
May 15th, 2024  
