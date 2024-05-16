Previous
Pomegranates and Autumn mornings by nannasgotitgoingon
35 / 365

Pomegranates and Autumn mornings

I talked to the farmer who owns the rows of pomegranates, he was happy for me to wander around and take photos as well as any fruit I wanted.

Missed taking anything yesterday so it today's pomegranate spam
Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
