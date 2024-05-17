Previous
Ringneck Parrot by nannasgotitgoingon
36 / 365

Ringneck Parrot

This little fella was hiding in the pomegranate rows this morning, not the best photo but I love what the blur of the leaves does.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Karen ace
I think it’s gorgeous! Love the light and the background blur, what a beautiful parrot.
May 17th, 2024  
