Cockscomb Take Two by nannasgotitgoingon
221 / 365

Cockscomb Take Two

Still playing around with this one, loving the light coming through, does have a filter but this is more of the true colouring. Fab flower.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
60% complete

Karen
And an absolutely fab photograph! An extraordinarily beautiful flower - adore the textures.
May 2nd, 2024  
Elisa Smith
@cocokinetic Thanks, I saw it at the florist when I was getting my daughter flowers and thought, ohhh i need that, must have that. Asked the florist what it was and she called it a brain flower, lol.
May 2nd, 2024  
Karen
@nannasgotitgoingon
lol - I vastly prefer that its called a cockscomb! Brain flower doesn't do this stunning bloom any justice at all. Beautiful.
May 2nd, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Beautiful
May 2nd, 2024  
