221 / 365
Cockscomb Take Two
Still playing around with this one, loving the light coming through, does have a filter but this is more of the true colouring. Fab flower.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
4
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
The Others
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
2nd May 2024 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags:
orange
,
floor
,
gorgeous
,
lightroom
,
cockscomb
Karen
ace
And an absolutely fab photograph! An extraordinarily beautiful flower - adore the textures.
May 2nd, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
@cocokinetic
Thanks, I saw it at the florist when I was getting my daughter flowers and thought, ohhh i need that, must have that. Asked the florist what it was and she called it a brain flower, lol.
May 2nd, 2024
Karen
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
lol - I vastly prefer that its called a cockscomb! Brain flower doesn't do this stunning bloom any justice at all. Beautiful.
May 2nd, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful
May 2nd, 2024
