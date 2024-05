Bit of fun - Mt Isa skyline.

I was tidying up the dust spots in a photo yesterday in lightroom and found a button called 'visualize spots' which turns the image into like a rough negative so you can clean out the dust etc, I I absolutely loved the effect it had on the pictures and thought I would post a couple to show how cool the edit was, this was just a snip image and still has the spot track thing up the top, lol. Stuck doing accounts today, so this is all I will get to do.