Previous
223 / 365
Katana II
My grandson was given a Katana and I asked if I could take some photos of him today, that was fine but only if he was allowed to pose with the Katana.
5th May 2024
5th May 24
0
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
647
photos
89
followers
135
following
61% complete
View this month »
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
Latest from all albums
19
20
221
21
222
22
223
23
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
The Others
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
5th May 2024 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
