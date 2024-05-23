Sign up
Previous
42 / 365
Furiosa - Small edit
Opinions please, I know it's over done and not every ones cup of tea, but compared to yesterdays large overview shot to this smaller in close one, which do you prefer?
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
2
1
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
680
photos
90
followers
137
following
11% complete
View this month »
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Latest from all albums
234
39
235
40
236
41
237
42
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-2
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
22nd May 2024 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
glass
,
pink
,
vase
,
lightroom
,
pressed-all-the-buttons
Mark St Clair
ace
Love the colors
May 23rd, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
@frodob
Thanks
May 23rd, 2024
