43 / 365
Blue Heart
Sticking with the vases for a few more days. Found this sprig of berries on one of the trees out the back of Fantastic Furniture and might have yoinked a bit.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
681
photos
90
followers
137
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365-2
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
24th May 2024 12:26pm
Tags
red
,
light
,
blue
,
glass
,
berries
,
lightroom
Suzanne
ace
This is a great shot in all kinds of ways.
May 24th, 2024
