Previous
18 / 365
Bit the bullet
Been a busy few days with my daughter in hospital with pneumonia, but thankfully she is on the mend today so all good.
But in good news, I decided to try one of my photos out as a print for my mums room and it was ready for pick up today and I was quite chuffed with the result.
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
639
photos
90
followers
132
following
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Tags
light
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
pink
,
chuffed
Diana
ace
Your Mum would be too, its beautiful.
April 30th, 2024
