Bit the bullet by nannasgotitgoingon
18 / 365

Bit the bullet

Been a busy few days with my daughter in hospital with pneumonia, but thankfully she is on the mend today so all good.

But in good news, I decided to try one of my photos out as a print for my mums room and it was ready for pick up today and I was quite chuffed with the result.
30th April 2024

Diana ace
Your Mum would be too, its beautiful.
April 30th, 2024  
