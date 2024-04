Proteas

After taking mum to the doctors this morning, I stopped at the bakery to get something for us to have with coffee in an eon aged Finnish tradition called Kastamista, 'to dip in your coffee / to have with your coffee'. A bee sting was surveilled and judged to be just the ticket. After coffee and much discussion of what a good bee sting it was and how much trouble Elon was in, I had to go back to the proteas and muck about again. The light was just right.