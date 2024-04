Don't leave baby in the corner

Played with the proteas this morning, gave them a bit of a mist to give them a bit of love as they had been left waiting in the corner for their turn in the light, the mist through the light was just fabulous. Daughter who is home sick with a cold was recruited (bribed with promises of cups of tea and a corned beef sandwich for her effort) to spray the beasties while I shouted at them in my best European art house director voice to 'dance for me my beauties' 🤣