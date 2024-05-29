Sign up
49 / 365
Smokin
Mojo is on slow go, back to the flowers. Tried a bit of smoke in the light from an extinguished candle.
29th May 2024
29th May 24
1
1
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
692
photos
91
followers
137
following
13% complete
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
46
239
47
240
241
48
242
49
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
29th May 2024 12:47pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
light
,
tulip
,
smoke
Diana
ace
A fabulous image, love the use of negative space.
May 29th, 2024
