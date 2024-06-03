Sign up
Previous
54 / 365
Sushi bar
Trying my hand at a bit of night photography.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
1
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
702
photos
91
followers
137
following
14% complete
View this month »
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
Latest from all albums
51
244
245
52
246
53
247
54
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365-2
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
3rd June 2024 7:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
lights
,
lanterns
,
takeaway
,
night-photography
,
mildura
,
sushi-bar
Diana
ace
So much to see here, I love all the Japanese decorations hanging from the ceiling.
June 3rd, 2024
