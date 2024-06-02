Sign up
Previous
53 / 365
Autumn in the vines
Sun was out and the leaves were fabulous.
Taken yesterday. Running a day behind today.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
0
1
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
700
photos
91
followers
137
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-2
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
1st June 2024 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
grapes
,
autumn
,
sunshine
,
vines
,
seasons
,
vibrant
