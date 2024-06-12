Previous
The Minions by nannasgotitgoingon
63 / 365

The Minions

Today was well just a blah day no mojo or photo day, so here’s a phone snap from earlier in the year of a paint pen tile of my minions cavorting on a sand dune.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
17% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Interesting shapes and colours.
June 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise