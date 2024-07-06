Lucinda Jetty and Sugar Terminal

We have been in Lucinda, an hour north of Townsville for a few days. Resting up, I had a mini stroke on Tuesday morning, (all good so far) they think, and cannot fly for 10 days so an enforced downtime is in order.



This was this morning, the sugar terminal about 6ks out, windy and blustery almost blew me off the beach. Here’s some info from a tourism website for those curious about the structure.



“Situated near the southern end of World Heritage listed Hinchinbrook Island, the Lucinda bulk sugar terminal boasts the longest service jetty in the Southern Hemisphere. At 5.76 kilometres long, supported by more than 660 concrete and steel pylons, the jetty is nothing short of an engineering masterpiece with its length actually following the curved contour of the earth.



Sugar takes 22 minutes to travel along the conveyor from the on-shore storage to the shiploader. The single berth can accommodate fully loaded Panamax class vessels and the major cargo destinations are Canada and Malaysia.



The jetty enables Lucinda to receive the largest ships used in the raw sugar trade. Adjacent to this amazing structure is a small service jetty which is popular with anglers who don't have their own boat. Pelagic species such as Spanish mackerel, giant trevally, queenfish, northern bluefin tuna are there for the taking and some anglers have even been lucky enough to land small black marlin.”



