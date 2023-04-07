095.1 - Water colours today

Previous
Water colours today
Water colours today

With 4 weeks down time, I am giving everything a bit of a go.
7th April 2023

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
lovely picture of your picture... enjoy your down time...
April 7th, 2023  
Struggling to think of things, Megan has promised to take me for a drive tomorrow.
April 7th, 2023  
