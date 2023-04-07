Sign up
27 / 365
095.1 - Water colours today
With 4 weeks down time, I am giving everything a bit of a go.
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
2
1
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Tags
painting
,
brushes
,
water-colours
Ulrika
ace
lovely picture of your picture... enjoy your down time...
April 7th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
@ulla
😆 Struggling to think of things, Megan has promised to take me for a drive tomorrow.
April 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
