28 / 365
096.1 - Buddha's Hands
Saw these at the markets, they are mine now.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
3
1
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
124
photos
47
followers
76
following
7% complete
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
The Others
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
8th April 2023 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
budda's-fingers
Diana
ace
What a great shot of this wonderful display of great colours and shapes. What are they? It looks like a cross betwwen a chilli and a lemon ;-)
April 8th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
@ludwigsdiana
They are a citrus but pretty much all pith inside. The guy said you can make jams and chutneys with it. I have also seen them used overseas as gifts for at temples. I actually just googled it as well, the proper name is Buddha's Hand not Fingers.
April 8th, 2023
Sam Palmer
Wow. I was about to ask what it was, but saw the comments.
What an amazing thing.
April 8th, 2023
What an amazing thing.