096.1 - Buddha's Hands by nannasgotitgoingon
28 / 365

096.1 - Buddha's Hands

Saw these at the markets, they are mine now.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great shot of this wonderful display of great colours and shapes. What are they? It looks like a cross betwwen a chilli and a lemon ;-)
April 8th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
@ludwigsdiana They are a citrus but pretty much all pith inside. The guy said you can make jams and chutneys with it. I have also seen them used overseas as gifts for at temples. I actually just googled it as well, the proper name is Buddha's Hand not Fingers.
April 8th, 2023  
Sam Palmer
Wow. I was about to ask what it was, but saw the comments.
What an amazing thing.
April 8th, 2023  
