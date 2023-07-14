Previous
Next
Spear Creek by nannasgotitgoingon
80 / 365

Spear Creek

Just outside of Mount Isa, North Western Queensland. The rivers run during wet season the dry up over winter. I am surprised at how much water is still about and how green it still is here.

Taken on the 16.07.23
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
22% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise