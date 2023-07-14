Sign up
80 / 365
Spear Creek
Just outside of Mount Isa, North Western Queensland. The rivers run during wet season the dry up over winter. I am surprised at how much water is still about and how green it still is here.
Taken on the 16.07.23
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
Tags
spear creek
