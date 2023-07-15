Previous
Acacia Flower by nannasgotitgoingon
80 / 365

Acacia Flower

These had a delightful vanilla scent that was just lovely. They were also full of finches but they were too quick for me. Another day. Used the Modern 01 Filter.
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
21% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of these pretty little yellow balls of fluff!
July 15th, 2023  
