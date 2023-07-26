Previous
Question 2 - trials by nannasgotitgoingon
Question 2 - trials

Excuse the bad collage, but trialling out the different crops.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Elisa Smith ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I'm liking the bottom right.
July 26th, 2023  
Diana ace
Me too, well done Elisa it is so much nicer👍🏼
July 26th, 2023  
Karen ace
I agree, I like the bottom right too.
July 26th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
@ludwigsdiana Still get the roundness and the blue circle too.
July 26th, 2023  
Babs ace
Bottom right for me too.
July 26th, 2023  
