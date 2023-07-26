Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
91 / 365
Question 2 - trials
Excuse the bad collage, but trialling out the different crops.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
296
photos
71
followers
113
following
24% complete
View this month »
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
Latest from all albums
201
202
89
203
90
204
205
91
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
5
Album
The Others
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Elisa Smith
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I'm liking the bottom right.
July 26th, 2023
Diana
ace
Me too, well done Elisa it is so much nicer👍🏼
July 26th, 2023
Karen
ace
I agree, I like the bottom right too.
July 26th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Still get the roundness and the blue circle too.
July 26th, 2023
Babs
ace
Bottom right for me too.
July 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close