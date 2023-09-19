Previous
Colours of the cane by nannasgotitgoingon
Colours of the cane

From yesterday as well, going to be a long one today, don't know it I will have the energy to get out later, so enjoying the peace of the morning with a coffee and going through yesterdays photos.

These are Golden Cane Palms and the trunks looked so good with the different colours after the they were thinned out that I had to stop and give them some appreciation.

Sooc for me.
