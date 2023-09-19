Sign up
Previous
141 / 365
Colours of the cane
From yesterday as well, going to be a long one today, don't know it I will have the energy to get out later, so enjoying the peace of the morning with a coffee and going through yesterdays photos.
These are Golden Cane Palms and the trunks looked so good with the different colours after the they were thinned out that I had to stop and give them some appreciation.
Sooc for me.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
0
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
The Others
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
18th September 2023 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
palms
,
sooc
,
cane
