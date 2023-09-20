Sign up
142 / 365
Frangipani
Neighbours frangipani hanging over the front fence this morning. Have cropped but left it as is otherwise.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Tags
frangapani
