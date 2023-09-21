Sign up
143 / 365
Crop no more.
Bees were elusive, but found a spider once I got the photos up on screen, cropped in until I could crop no more, and put a filter over it.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
405
photos
76
followers
116
following
39% complete
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
The Others
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
21st September 2023 8:09am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
spider
,
crop
,
guava flower
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
September 21st, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Cool - can even see the fluffy bits on the spider
September 21st, 2023
