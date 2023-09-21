Previous
Crop no more. by nannasgotitgoingon
143 / 365

Crop no more.

Bees were elusive, but found a spider once I got the photos up on screen, cropped in until I could crop no more, and put a filter over it.
21st September 2023

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
39% complete

Dawn ace
Nicely done
Delwyn Barnett ace
Cool - can even see the fluffy bits on the spider
