Previous
Waiting for the world to turn by nannasgotitgoingon
145 / 365

Waiting for the world to turn

so the sun will light her face. She waited long enough but I like this one better, with the little pinpoint of sun on her antennas.

Caper White Butterfly on the bank of the Leichhardt River.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
39% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this gorgeous new to me butterfly! I love the minimalism.
September 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise