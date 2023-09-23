Sign up
Previous
145 / 365
Waiting for the world to turn
so the sun will light her face. She waited long enough but I like this one better, with the little pinpoint of sun on her antennas.
Caper White Butterfly on the bank of the Leichhardt River.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
1
2
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
The Others
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
23rd September 2023 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
butterfly
,
ca[er white
,
leichhardt river
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture of this gorgeous new to me butterfly! I love the minimalism.
September 23rd, 2023
