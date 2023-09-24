Previous
Just a bee on a leaf by nannasgotitgoingon
146 / 365

Just a bee on a leaf

Painter was in doing mum's kitchen and I was putting off washing more walls, so many more walls, so a 'I am not procrastinating but rather taking photos' walk was in order.

Amegilla Aeruginosa, native bee.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
John Falconer ace
I love its eyes!
September 24th, 2023  
Babs ace
He isn't doing a good job of hiding is he, ha ha.
September 24th, 2023  
