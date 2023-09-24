Sign up
Previous
146 / 365
Just a bee on a leaf
Painter was in doing mum's kitchen and I was putting off washing more walls, so many more walls, so a 'I am not procrastinating but rather taking photos' walk was in order.
Amegilla Aeruginosa, native bee.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
2
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
411
photos
77
followers
116
following
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
143
262
144
263
145
264
146
265
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
The Others
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
24th September 2023 7:27am
Tags
native bee
,
amegilla aeruginosa
John Falconer
ace
I love its eyes!
September 24th, 2023
Babs
ace
He isn't doing a good job of hiding is he, ha ha.
September 24th, 2023
