Previous
Shale Outcrop by nannasgotitgoingon
147 / 365

Shale Outcrop

From yesterday, different angle but the light was lovely.
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
40% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
Gorgeous perspective and light. fav
September 25th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful colour, textures and pov fv!
September 25th, 2023  
Babs ace
Lovely golden hour light
September 25th, 2023  
Karen ace
Beautiful lovely rust colour! Love the POV.
September 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise