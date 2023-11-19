Sign up
Previous
174 / 365
Lake Hawthorn on Sunset
Last night we had the most spectacular sunset and I was hoping the same would happen again tonight. Sadly, it didn't turn it on tonight, but it was still a lovely evening by the water. 52wc-2023-w47
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
2
2
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
495
photos
84
followers
123
following
47% complete
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
317
318
172
319
173
320
174
321
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
The Others
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
19th November 2023 7:09pm
Tags
sunset
,
lake
,
hawthorn
,
52wc-2023-w47
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture of these gorgeous tones and reflections, such a peaceful vibe.
November 19th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
November 19th, 2023
