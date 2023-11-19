Previous
Lake Hawthorn on Sunset by nannasgotitgoingon
Lake Hawthorn on Sunset

Last night we had the most spectacular sunset and I was hoping the same would happen again tonight. Sadly, it didn't turn it on tonight, but it was still a lovely evening by the water. 52wc-2023-w47
19th November 2023

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Diana
A fabulous capture of these gorgeous tones and reflections, such a peaceful vibe.
November 19th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
November 19th, 2023  
