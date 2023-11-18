Sign up
173 / 365
Verge Grasses 2
Little bit of warmth given
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
3
2
Elisa Smith
,
verge
,
grasses
Diana
ace
So beautifully captured, wonderful focus and dof.
November 18th, 2023
Lesley
ace
I like them both but the warmth in this one is beautiful
November 18th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely capture
November 18th, 2023
