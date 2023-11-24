Sign up
Previous
178 / 365
I see you.
😍❤️ I see you, out of the blue, reminding me.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
3
1
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
John Falconer
Great shot. Love the wire bent like a heart!!
November 24th, 2023
Babs
Gorgeous light. I love the little heart well spotted
November 24th, 2023
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
November 24th, 2023
