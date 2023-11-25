Sign up
Previous
179 / 365
Heat haze on wheat fields.
There is heat haze on the hill, didn't feel overly warm though.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
506
photos
84
followers
123
following
49% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
The Others
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
25th November 2023 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
wheat
,
heat
,
haze
,
meridian
,
fields
