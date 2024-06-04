Sign up
248 / 365
Minion II
😍
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
2
0
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
704
photos
91
followers
138
following
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
245
52
246
53
247
54
248
55
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
The Others
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
4th June 2024 1:33pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
hearts
,
minions
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and contrasts, I like how you caught him in mid step.
June 4th, 2024
Bill Davidson
An excellent shot.
June 4th, 2024
