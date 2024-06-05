Previous
On the lookout by nannasgotitgoingon
249 / 365

On the lookout

Looking for things to photograph, grandson came for a walk, liked the shadows and had to have a play with the contrasts.
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
11.01.2024 Update. Started end of 2022, have just completed my 1st round of 365. Goal for 2024 is to get off auto and really...
68% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Lovely shot.
June 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise