Последний день в больнице by natalytry
Последний день в больнице

Завтра выпишут. А этот выходной день на лайте - процедур почти нет, в палате одни, делай что хочешь - красота!
Посмотрела на буке Джокера - шикарно. Хоть и ожидаемо немного тягостное послевкусие.
Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
