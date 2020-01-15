Previous
Лишение невинности - сразу пару раз)) by natalytry
Лишение невинности - сразу пару раз))

Я шла к этому в своей голове несколько лет)))
Я безумно счастлива.
Они охеренные, если честно. Небольшие, но мои-мои. Внутри откликается теплом.
Спасибо, Жизнь. И за людей - спасибо!!!
Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
