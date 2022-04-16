Previous
"я как тюльпан - простой, но такой классный"))) by natalytry
"я как тюльпан - простой, но такой классный")))

Мыла машину, выстригала малину сухую - это давно очень не делалось, неухоженная. Все руки исцарапанные, но я довольная))))
Сын помогал мыть машину.
И сегодня установили в доме дверные полотна.
16th April 2022

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
