На рыбалке by natalytry
Photo 913

На рыбалке

Утро не задалось: по мелочи разругались, стараешься-стараешься, никакой обратной связи, кроме претензий.
Слилась, конечно, расстроилась.
В город на проверку ССК, потом Оля, Вика, магазин, продукты и на рыбалку.
Нафиг всё.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
