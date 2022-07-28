Sign up
Photo 913
На рыбалке
Утро не задалось: по мелочи разругались, стараешься-стараешься, никакой обратной связи, кроме претензий.
Слилась, конечно, расстроилась.
В город на проверку ССК, потом Оля, Вика, магазин, продукты и на рыбалку.
Нафиг всё.
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
0
0
Nata
@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
