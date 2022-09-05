Previous
by natalytry
Единственное фото этого дня, высокоинтеллектуальное.
День-без-сил. Вову в школу, и пришлось через урок забрать: у него живот разболелся.
И я никакая. Лежу, читаю книгу, набираюсь сил.
