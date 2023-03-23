Previous
by natalytry
Photo 1197

Домашний день.
Достала швейную машинку, Вове рубашки подшила.
Приготовила обед.
Наводила порядки в гараже.
Вечером самбо, я - на тренировку. Кайф!!!!
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
