by natalytry
Photo 1199

Утро продуктивное, бодрое: уборка, стирка, покрасила волосы, сделала педикюр.
Приехали большие машины, залили бетоном в фундамент вторую часть второй части)))
Оля примчала, прокатились по станице пофотографировались.
Вечером самбо и моя тренировка
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
