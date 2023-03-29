Previous
В кино на "Джон Уик 4" by natalytry
Photo 1202

В кино на "Джон Уик 4"

Дождище.
Вова с утра - в дом-музей с казаческой тематикой, ходили с одноклассниками, понравилось.
Собрались и в КП.
Кино понравилось - экшен, музыка и классная операторская работа.
КФС и домой
