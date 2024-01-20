Previous
Across the causeway from The Holy Island

When the tide comes in the island is cut off from the mainland - so you have to be careful.
The monks in 6th AD must have been pretty hardy lot, today it’s still remote, bleak and at the mercy of sea and wind.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Neil

