Deep Fried Mars Bar…… by neil_ge
Photo 1009

Deep Fried Mars Bar……

Stonehaven south of Aberdeen
I always thought Glasgow was the birth place of the deep fried mars bar.
It’s amazing what you can learn on 365!
21st January 2024

Neil

@neil_ge
