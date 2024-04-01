Previous
Lavoirs in Ruffec, Charente, France by neil_ge
Photo 1078

Lavoirs in Ruffec, Charente, France

Lavoirs were installed in every French village in the 18th century and these public laundry facilities were as much about community as they were about cleanliness Only for clothes (and not bodies!)
p1081
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
295% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise