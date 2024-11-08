Previous
These planet are thriving... by neil_ge
Photo 1301

These planet are thriving...

.....about 6 weeks ago we cut these right back, and now they're growing again, I hope the tender leaves will survive a frost!
p-1301
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Neil

ace
@neil_ge
356% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise