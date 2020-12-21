Previous
Next
Mill On The Rye - revisited by netkonnexion
Photo 747

Mill On The Rye - revisited

A new page in the Photokonnexion.com Glossary today...

See: Definition: Composite image or photograph

I wrote a new definition in the glossary of my blog and re-used this old image from 2012. There was of course a reason for this new insight. Read the new definition and find out what its all about.

[P.S. You might want to visit here too. Grin.]
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Netkonnexion

ace
@netkonnexion
Photographer, writer, teacher :: Live honestly. Progress through knowledge. Achieve by teaching. Communicate in writing. Speak in pictures. Every day, improve the world a little...
204% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise